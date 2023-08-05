You might also like

You might also like

Debuting in 2021, ‘Last Chance U: Basketball‘ is a Netflix series that documents the highs and lows of the East Los Angeles Junior College basketball team.

In the series’ second season, one of the standouts was guard Demetrius “DC” Calip II, whose bombastic personality and exploits on the hardwood earned him plenty of screen time.

The 6-foot-4 guard out of Woodland Hills announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to Morehouse.

The left-handed guard averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 13.4 minutes per game on .503/.408./.630 shooting splits.

However, against conference foes, Calip stepped up his performance in all facets, scoring 16 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on .573/.448/.684 splits in 19.9 minutes per contest.