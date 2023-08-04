You might also like

Amid all the current and future Pro Football Hall of Famers in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, one HBCU player stood out for his on-field performance.

Claudin Cherelus, who played at Alcorn State, made an impact in his NFL debut with the New York Jets.

The linebacker recorded four total tackles on defense and special teams against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason game.

Anyone else notice 41 all night long? UDFA LB Claudin Cherelus. Hell of a night. #Jets — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) August 4, 2023

Cherelus Cherelus, an All-SWAC member, racked up 149 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception over the past two years with the Braves after he transferred from UMass.

Despite not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cherelus signed a free-agent deal with New York to pursue his NFL dream.

“It was basically me betting on myself and trusting that I belonged,” he told the Naples Daily News in May. “I knew in my mind I’m an NFL-caliber player.”