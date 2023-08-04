Former Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham has cleared waivers after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list.

The Steelers earlier this week let go of Graham with an injury designation, but after clearing waivers, he will return to the injured reserve list.

Graham has been out with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2023 season.

Steelers Now indicated that Graham sustained the injury during the team’s 7-on-7 period last Saturday after he fell on his shoulder on a reception attempt.

“I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024 stay prayed up,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

An undrafted rookie free agent, Graham had been battling for the fourth-string running back slot on the Steelers’ depth chart. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back rushed for a MEAC-leading 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games for Morgan State in 2022.