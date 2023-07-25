You might also like

Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham.

The league’s 2023 Predicted Order of Finish was also announced as Florida A&M (116) was selected to finish in first place in the SWAC Eastern Division. Jackson State (94), Alabama State (80), Alabama A&M (73), Mississippi Valley State (35) and Bethune-Cookman (34) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.

Southern (122) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (94), Texas Southern (73), Grambling State (69), Prairie View A&M (68), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (33) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.

The Predicted Order of Finish is listed below.

SWAC East

Florida A&M- 116 points (16)

Jackson State- 94 points (2)

Alabama State- 80 points (2)

Alabama A&M- 73 points (2)

Mississippi Valley State- 35 points (2)

Bethune-Cookman- 34 points

SWAC West

Southern- 122 points (13)

Alcorn State- 94 points (6)

Texas Southern- 73 points (1)

Grambling State- 69 points (2)

Prairie View A&M- 68 points (2)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 33 points

*First place votes listed in parenthesis

Courtesy: SWAC