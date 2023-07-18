You might also like

When it debuted in 1993, the Ewing Athletics Sport Lite represented the brand’s entry into the shoe arena on the strength of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.

Thirty years later, Ewing Athletics has teamed up with the HBCU Museum on a special edition of the Sport Lite sneaker aimed toward a good cause.

The shoe sports a red, gecko, orange pop, and black spread color scheme draped across its combination leather upper with an Ewing signature on the lateral ankle.



The HBCU Museum branding can be seen on the neoprene tongue, which completes the aesthetic. The speckled EVA midsole transitions to red and black that wraps the heel, along with a Ewing-branded black and orange rubber outsole, completes the look.



The sneaker will come housed in special branded packaging.

Proceeds from this iteration of the Sport Lite sneaker will be donated directly to the HBCU Museum, the Washington D.C.- based institution whose mission statement is “to highlight the accomplishments of not only HBCUs but some of their most accomplished graduates.”

“Our mission is to align ourselves with HBCUs, collect partial and full/partial scholarships from them, and award them to qualified underprivileged applicants,” according to its website.

This is not the first time Ewing Athletics and the HBCU Museum have collaborated.



In 2021, a special edition Ewing Rogue X HBCU Museum was released. The shoe is currently available for $150 at https://shop.ewingathletics.com.