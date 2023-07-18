Nyles Gaddy was one of the best defensive players on a Jackson State team that won consecutive SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022.

After flirting with the transfer portal and certain points in the offseason before ultimately deciding to commit to Missouri in April, Gaddy will try to re-establish himself in the SEC.

During SEC Media Days, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked his impressions of the transfer linebacker.

“He’s done all the things that we’ve asked him to do,” Drinkwitz told The Clarion-Ledger. “He’s been excellent in the weight room. He’s trying to get up to speed because once we start fall camp, then every competition, you’ve got to be at your best every day, and that room is so deep. You can’t have a bad day, or you’re going to fall on the depth chart, and that’s the way you want it. That’s the way great programs are built.”

I like to announce I’m committing to the University of Missouri. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/tgeiXiJMWE — Nyles Gaddy (@GatStax) May 6, 2023

After exiting Tennessee, Gaddy got his first taste of college action with the Tigers during the 2021 fall season. He finished with 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups.

His best individual performance came in the Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State, where posting six tackles, four tackles for loss (career-high), and 3.5 sacks (career-high).

Gaddy had a breakout year this past season, recording 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks (8th in SWAC), two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. The performance landed him a spot on the All-SWAC First Team.

“I think Nyles has come in and really been hungry to learn,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, there’s a steep learning curve, having this being his third school, how we do things around our program in comparison to what he’s done in the past. It’s different. It doesn’t mean it’s right or wrong, it’s just how we do it here.”