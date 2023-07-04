Kentucky State head women’s basketball coach Terrance Slater has stepped down from his post to become a coach at a Division I school.

Slater, who first arrived at Kentucky State in 2014 as an assistant under Serena King-Coleman, is heading to Western Michigan University as an associate head coach.

Slater has led the women’s hoops program for seven seasons, compiling a 61-79 record.

In 2018, Slater was placed on administrative leave after he was accused of injuring a player during a team practice drill.

Before his time at KSU, Slater spent seven years as the head coach and recruiting director for the Lady Mean Streets in Chicago, one of the top AAU programs in the nation.

Western Michigan is familiar territory for Slater. He played for the Broncos from 2000-03, where he helped the team improve from nine wins to back-to-back 20-win campaigns.

“We are really happy to have Coach Slater and his family coming back home to his Bronco roots,” said Western Michigan head coach Shane Clipfell said. “He has been a great supporter and fan of our Bronco teams since my first day on the job here. He has always tried to give back to the university every chance he has, and now he can give back in an even bigger way by joining our coaching staff.”