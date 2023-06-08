Earlier this week, the CIAA and Visit Baltimore announced a contract extension to keep the wildly popular men’s and women’s basketball conference tournament in the Charm City through 2026.

Newly elected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore believes the CIAA hoops tournament is an important part of the revitalization of Baltimore and the state.

“We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years. The tournament belongs in Charm City, and this report proves it,” Moore said in the conference’s official news release. “In order for this to be Maryland’s decade, it needs to be Baltimore’s time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth.”

And the numbers don’t lie.

Last season’s CIAA tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million, supporting over 1,500 part-time and full-time jobs and generating $2.5 million in state and local taxes.

Additionally, $17.7 million came in thanks to participant and spectator spending off-site, and 118 minority-owned businesses earned nearly $1.3 million in direct economic benefit.

“The CIAA has embraced the Charm City as our tournament home over the past two years,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “Baltimore is a cultural destination that aligns perfectly for our alumni and fans in February, one of my favorite months to celebrate sports and culture. We are proud to partner with Visit Baltimore and the entire community to harness the legacy of the CIAA and to make a lasting impact in the community that we can see, feel and celebrate.”

The CIAA moved the basketball tournament to Baltimore after several years in Charlotte, NC, ending with the 2020 tournament, and the partnership had been beneficial for all sides.

Some 38,450 fans attended five days’ worth of games in 2023, a 5.6 percent increase over the 2022 tournament’s total.

“I am grateful for the 12 presidents’ confidence in Baltimore to continue hosting the tournament through 2026,” Visit Baltimore president and CEO Al Hutchinson said. “The CIAA is an excellent example of what major events and conventions are doing for our city’s tourism recovery in terms of economic impact, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome them to Baltimore for an additional year.”