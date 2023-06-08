You might also like

The Langston men’s basketball team has not rested in the offseason.

The program has added yet another Division I transfer to its roster in guard Deon Stroud.

Stroud is the third D-I transfer Langston has acquired this offseason, along with Marsei Caston and Majok Kuath.

Beginning his college career at UTEP in 2019, Stroud played one season with the team before transferring to Fresno State.

Welcome Deon Stroud to our program! As a sophomore at Fresno State he averaged 12.2 ppg. Last season at Eastern Washington he averaged over 5ppg on a 23 win team. Deon is a versatile and athletic 6’5 wing that can score in multiple ways. This is a huge addition! #LsUp pic.twitter.com/rBuS0Vx2Se — Langston University Men’s Basketball (@LangstonLionMBB) June 7, 2023

In his first season with the Bulldogs, he had his best collegiate season, averaging 12.2 points on 48% shooting from the field and 35% from three-point range.

After one more season at Fresno State, Stroud transferred to Eastern Washington, where he played this past year.

Langston is coming off its best season in school history, finishing the regular season with a 26-2 record, improving from a 1-27 record the previous year.

The Lions claimed their first Sooner Athletic Conference championship in school history before going on to the NAIA national tournament and advancing to the Regional Semifinal.