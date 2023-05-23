You might also like

The HBCU undrafted player to contract signee pipeline continued Tuesday as former Hampton standout wide receiver Jadakis Bonds signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Bonds was previously in the Washington Commanders rookie minicamp before signing with Green Bay.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Bonds holds several of the Pirates’ all-time receiving records, including most catches in a career (180), most career receiving touchdowns (34) and the single-season mark for touchdown catches in a season (15 in 2019).

Bonds’ sensational 2019 season (70 catches for 943 yards) earned him national attention, as well as his unique first name, which comes from famed rapped Jason “Jadakiss” Phillips of the rap group The LOX.

Bonds earned first-team all-Big South honors during the 2019 season and gained the same recognition in Hampton’s first year in the Colonial Athletic Association this past year, catching 49 passes for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns.