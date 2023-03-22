Southern University AD Roman Banks announced Monday that Sean Woods would not return as head men’s basketball coach.

Woods was named SU’s head coach in April 2018 and concluded his tenure with a 64-82 overall record.

His 2022-23 campaign resulted in Southern finishing fourth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (15-7, 11-7 SWAC), along with a quarter-final loss to Alabama A&M in the SWAC Basketball Tournament.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program. Over the last five years, we have fallen short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” Banks said in a statement. “We thank Sean and his family for all they have done for SU and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Banks confirmed a search has begun for a new leader of the men’s basketball program, indicating that the department is committed to returning the program to championship status.