Dylan Horton, Florida A&M’s leading scorer the past two seasons, will complete her college career wearing another jersey via the transfer portal.

The University of Virginia transfer made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

“I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love as He continues to guide me throughout my journey.

I also want to thank my family and friends for their continuous support and for pushing me to always be the best version of myself in the classroom and on the court,” the All-SWAC second team performer said.

“I would like to thank my coaches and FAMU for providing me with an opportunity for and experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world.

After continuous discussions with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility left.”

In her two seasons in Tallahassee, Horton appeared in 45 games, scoring 727 points and grabbing 192 rebounds.

During the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles native averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.