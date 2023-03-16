You might also like

Texas Southern found itself in an early hole that proved to be insurmountable in an 84-61 resounding defeat at the hands of Fairley Dickinson in the First Four Wednesday night.

The Knights went on a 12-0 run after Texas Southern scored its first basket of the game that put them out in front 14-2. A 9-3 spurt would draw Texas Southern to within 17-11 on Chris Craig’s layup with 13:01 left in the half.

Falling behind 26-17 on a pair of Brayden Reynolds free throws, Texas Southern fought back, with Joirdon Karl‘s trimming the Fairley Dickinson lead to 26-23 at the 7:22 mark of the opening half.

Texas Southern cuts into the FDU lead with the steal and the slam 🔥#MarchMadness @TSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/zinxw7YzYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2023

FDU would push the lead back to double figures with eight straight points, and the Knights would take a 45-29 lead into halftime.

Texas Southern spent the balance of the contest playing uphill, cutting the deficit to as close as 10 points, 54-44, with 10:04 left in the game. But another 12-2 run by FDU surged the lead to 20 points.

All five FDU starters scored in double figures, with Ansley Almonor leading the Knights with 23 points.

John Walker led Texas Southern with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas was the only other Texas Southern player in double figures, with 10 points.