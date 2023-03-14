You might also like

You might also like

Coppin State has decided to move on from Juan Dixon.

The head coach, in a report by Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman, indicated that he was out as Eagles coach.

In six seasons at Coppin State, Dixon, who led Maryland to a national championship in 2002 as a player, put together a 51-131 record.

This past season, CSU went 9-23 overall and 4-10 in the MEAC. Dixon’s best season at Coppin State was during the 2019-20 season when he led the Eagles to 11 wins. The program earned a share of the MEAC North Division title in 2021.

Dixon’s time at Coppin State was relatively uneventful on the floor, though away from basketball was a different story.

In December, Dixon came under fire for how he allegedly handled an incident involving a former player who filed a lawsuit against Dixon’s then-staff member, claiming that the assistant lured him into an extortion plot by forcing him to exchange nude photos and text messages.