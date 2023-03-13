You might also like

On Monday, the teams for the second annual HBCU All-Star Game were announced.

The basketball showcase brings together 24 top-level HBCU basketball players from around the country in Houston, Texas on April 2 at 4 p.m. EST.

Continuing a theme from last year, the players will be divided into two teams, each named after a legendary figure from the annals of HBCU sports history. The squads will bear the names of Grambling State legend and Basketball Hall of Fame player Willis Reed and Tennessee State luminary Dick Barnett

Here are the roster for each side:

Team Willis Reed

Cameron Chrsiton | 6-6 | Guard | Grambling State University

Brion Whitley | 6-4 |Guard | Southern University

Joirdon Karl Nicholas | 6-9| Forward | Texas Southern University

John Walker III | 6-9| Forward| Texas Southern University

Shaun Doss Jr | 6-5| Guard | University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff

Marcus Garrett |6-2| Guard| Bethune-Cookman University

Dontrell McQuarter | 6-7 | Forward/Center| Alcorn State University

Will Douglas | 6-5 | Guard | Prairie View A&M University

Terry Collins | 6-3| Guard | Mississippi Valley State University

Robert Osbourne | 6-5 | Forward | Virginia Union University

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield | 6-5| Forward | Virginia State University

Korey Williams | 6-0 | Point Guard | Lincoln University

Team Dick Barnett

Joe Bryant Jr | 6-4| Guard | Norfolk State University

Kris Bankston | 6-9 | Forward | Norfolk State University

Isaiah Burke | 6-1| Guard | Morgan State University

Brendan Medley-Bacon | 7-0 | Center | North Carolina Central University

Sam Sessoms | 6-0 | Guard | Coppin State University

Nathaniel Pollard | 6-5 | Forward | University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Demetric Horton | 6-5 | Guard | North Carolina A&T

Marquis Godwin | 6-5 | Guard | Hampton University

JR. Clay | 6-0 | Guard | Tennessee State University

Gregg Boyd | 5-10 | Guard | Tuskegee University

Kerry Richardson | 6-7 | Forward | Morehouse College

Eleik Bowles | 6-4 | Forward | Savannah State University