On Monday, the teams for the second annual HBCU All-Star Game were announced.
The basketball showcase brings together 24 top-level HBCU basketball players from around the country in Houston, Texas on April 2 at 4 p.m. EST.
Continuing a theme from last year, the players will be divided into two teams, each named after a legendary figure from the annals of HBCU sports history. The squads will bear the names of Grambling State legend and Basketball Hall of Fame player Willis Reed and Tennessee State luminary Dick Barnett
Here are the roster for each side:
Team Willis Reed
Cameron Chrsiton | 6-6 | Guard | Grambling State University
Brion Whitley | 6-4 |Guard | Southern University
Joirdon Karl Nicholas | 6-9| Forward | Texas Southern University
John Walker III | 6-9| Forward| Texas Southern University
Shaun Doss Jr | 6-5| Guard | University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff
Marcus Garrett |6-2| Guard| Bethune-Cookman University
Dontrell McQuarter | 6-7 | Forward/Center| Alcorn State University
Will Douglas | 6-5 | Guard | Prairie View A&M University
Terry Collins | 6-3| Guard | Mississippi Valley State University
Robert Osbourne | 6-5 | Forward | Virginia Union University
Terrence Hunter-Whitfield | 6-5| Forward | Virginia State University
Korey Williams | 6-0 | Point Guard | Lincoln University
Team Dick Barnett
Joe Bryant Jr | 6-4| Guard | Norfolk State University
Kris Bankston | 6-9 | Forward | Norfolk State University
Isaiah Burke | 6-1| Guard | Morgan State University
Brendan Medley-Bacon | 7-0 | Center | North Carolina Central University
Sam Sessoms | 6-0 | Guard | Coppin State University
Nathaniel Pollard | 6-5 | Forward | University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Demetric Horton | 6-5 | Guard | North Carolina A&T
Marquis Godwin | 6-5 | Guard | Hampton University
JR. Clay | 6-0 | Guard | Tennessee State University
Gregg Boyd | 5-10 | Guard | Tuskegee University
Kerry Richardson | 6-7 | Forward | Morehouse College
Eleik Bowles | 6-4 | Forward | Savannah State University
