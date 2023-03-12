You might also like

You might also like

It is NCAA tournament time in college basketball and the destinations of MEAC champion Norfolk State and SWAC champion Southern in the women’s field of 68.

Norfolk State got a tough draw for their first-round game as they have been tabbed as the 16-seed in the Greenville Regional to face No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion South Carolina.

After finishing the regular season with a 26-6 overall record and an 11-3 conference record, the Spartans were crowned regular season champions entering the MEAC tournament as the top seed.

They then punched their ticket to the NCAAs following victories over South Carolina State, North Carolina and Howard.

Southern, on the other hand, will be tasked with playing for a spot in the Round of 64 as they will play as the 16-seed in the Seattle Regional against Sacred Heart in the First Four.

The Jaguars ended the regular season with an 18-14 overall record and a 12-6 record against the SWAC. They began the SWAC tournament as the fourth seed.

After dominating Prairie View A&M in the first round, the Jags pulled off the upset of the year knocking off the two-time defending SWAC champion Jackson State in the semifinals with a game-winning buzzer-beater.

They then went on to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the championship game to claim their first conference title since 2019.