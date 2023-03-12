You might also like

The Alcorn State Braves season is not over yet.

Alcorn State is slated to play in the NIT against North Texas in the first round.

This is the second straight season Alcorn State has been selected to participate in the NIT coinciding with a season in which they won the SWAC regular season championship.

The Braves finished the regular season with an 18-13 overall record and a 15-3 record against the SWAC.

As the No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament, Alcorn’s SWAC championship hopes were dashed in the first round when they lost to the eventual champion Texas Southern.

Alcorn State will face North Texas in the first round of the NIT #SWACMBB https://t.co/JPVlGvuPl4 — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 13, 2023

The game will tip off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

Alcorn State was the lone HBCU selected to the NIT tournament, with Norfolk State and Grambling State notably being snubbed.

Grambling State specifically was a surprising snub seeing as two teams the Tigers beat in the regular season — Vanderbilt and Colorado — made it to the NIT.