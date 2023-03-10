It’s another March and Texas Southern is playing for another SWAC championship.
PJ Henry scored a game-high 26 points to help the Tigers cruise to a 74-61 win over Alabama A&M to reach the SWAC championship game.
Texas Southern, which entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed, is one win away from reaching the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
Texas Southern faces the winner of Grambling State-Jackson State in the SWAC tournament final on Saturday.
Your Tigers are back in the SWAC Championship!!!
FINAL:
TSU 74
Alabama A&M 61#MARCHMADNESS #BeLegendary #GoTigers #TSUProud | @txsotigers @texassouthern @theswac pic.twitter.com/yl44Qzdl0p
— Texas Southern Basketball (@TSUMensHoops) March 10, 2023
