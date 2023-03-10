Southern hit three 3-pointers in the final 13 seconds, including one by Aleighyah Fontenot as time expired in a 65-64 upset win over No. 1 seed Jackson State in the semifinal round of the SWAC women’s tournament.

Trailing 61-56 with just over a minute left in regulation, Genovea Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Jaguars within two. Then Fontenot drilled another to draw Southern within 63-62 with 10 seconds left.

After Jackson State’s Daja Woodard split a pair of foul shots with six seconds left, Fontenot rushed the ball up the floor after receiving the inbound pass a nailed a running 3-pointer with just a few tenths of second remaining to conclude a shocker.

This is how the SWAC Tournament semifinal match between No. 1 Jackson State and No. 4 Southern ended. Southern eliminates Jackson State. #HBCU #HBCUSports pic.twitter.com/9JXdfms2uA — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) March 11, 2023

“I saw nobody was in front of me, so I stopped and I shot it hoping it would go in,” Fontenot said later. “I knew it would go in. I was just trying to get us the win.”

Southern will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the championship game for the NCAA tournament automatic bid.