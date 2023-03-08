Conference tournaments in the MEAC and SWAC get underway this week with a bid for a coveted NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Norfolk State, winners of the last two MEAC titles, is looking to make history by taking home a third straight crowd. Over the in the SWAC, once dominant Texas Southern has fallen from its top dog perch and created what is a wide-open field.

Howard, Norfolk State in the MEAC — and Grambling State and Alcorn State in the SWAC — seem to be among the favorites to advance.

But conference tournaments can be unpredictable, too.

So which HBCUs will earn that bid? Look no further than to the Godfather of college basketball analytics Ken Pomeroy to break it all down.

The MEAC champion:

The MEAC starts on Wednesday in Norfolk. With a lean 8-team configuration, the MEAC now looks down on the OVC, Southland, NEC, and SWAC. It jumped up to the 28th-best conference in the country, an all-time high. It’s possible the winner won’t be sent to Dayton this year. pic.twitter.com/piO43W2XGa — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 7, 2023

Here is what Pomeroy says about how the SWAC will play out:

The SWAC starts on Wednesday in Birmingham. Grambling is the clear favorite and rightfully so, since they beat Vanderbilt and Colorado who both beat Tennessee who beat Alabama who beat Houston. Your double-transitive #1 team right there. pic.twitter.com/rWMXAYoHDf — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 7, 2023

Will the odds be in favor of North Carolina Central and Grambling State? We will see by the end of the weekend.