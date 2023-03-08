You might also like

You might also like

The Rust Lady Bearcats have advanced to the second round of the NAIA tournament following a decisive 71-51 first-round win over Faulkner (AL).

Leading the way for Rust was Niya McGuire, who finished with 18 points on 67% shooting from the field along with seven rebounds and four assists.

She was aided by Ky’Lie Scott, who scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

The first three quarters of the game were hotly contested, with Rust holding a slim 46-44 lead heading into the final period.

Rust put the game away with an emphatic fourth quarter outscoring Faulkner 25-7. After shooting a dreadful 18-of-49 from the field through the second half, the Lady Bearcats got hot in the fourth shooting 9-of-17 compared to a cold 2-of-12 for Faulkner.

Following Florida Memorial and Philander Smith’s first-round losses, Rust is now the last remaining HBCU team in the NAIA women’s tournament.

The Lady Bearcats will move on to the second round to face the top-seeded Campbellsville in their quest to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in school history.