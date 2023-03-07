You might also like

The Tougaloo Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the NAIA tournament following a 75-65 first-round victory against Texas A&M Texarkana.

This win gave the Bulldogs their 18th straight victory (the second-longest active win streak in the NAIA) dating back to January 9.

Leading the way for Tougaloo was Cameron Copeland who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

With 12:11 remaining in the first half, Texas A&M Texarkana held a 14-6 lead. Tougaloo responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead back.

This run paced the Bulldogs as they ended up leading for the remainder of the game on their way to victory.

Tougaloo is the first of three HBCU teams to tip off in the NAIA tournament, with Xavier University of Louisiana and Langston each set to begin their respective runs as well.