Former Bethune-Cookman has landed another coaching job.

And it is in the SWAC.

Sims, who spent seven seasons as B-CU head coach and more than a decade in the program before he was fired at the end of the 2022 season, was hired as director of football operations at Alabama State, according to the Xs and O’s Podcast.

Sims has a 38-39 record, winning MEAC Coach of the Year in 2015. In that same season, Bethune-Cookman was MEAC co-champions, along with North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T. Sims also defeated Florida A&M five consecutive times in the Florida Classic from 2015-2019. Despite having winning campaigns in four of his seven seasons in Daytona, in the last two seasons, Sims has gone just 4-18 and 4-12 in SWAC play.

Sims was temporarily replaced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed before his contract was not ratified after he attempted to expose administrative and resource issues that he believed hampered the institution before the school moved on from him. The school has since hired former B-CU football player Raymond Woodie as coach.

Sims told HBCU Sports in January he hoped “that Bethune-Cookman could return to the great program it once was.”