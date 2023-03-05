You might also like

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Starry seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

2023 SWAC Regular Season Co-Champion Alcorn State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (15-3 SWAC). Regular Season Co-Champion Grambling State is the #2 seed (15-3 SWAC) followed by #3 seed Jackson State (12-6 SWAC).

Southern claimed the #4 seed (11-7 SWAC) in the tournament followed by #5 seed Alabama A&M (10-8 SWAC). Prairie View A&M will enter the tournament as the #6 seed (9-9 SWAC).

Bethune-Cookman (8-10 SWAC) and Texas Southern (7-11 SWAC) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records, the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.

The 2023 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Starry is scheduled to be played on March 8-11 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.

Date Men’s Tournament Schedule Time March 8 Game 1: #2 Grambling State vs #7 Bethune-Cookman 2:00 pm March 8 Game 2: #1 Alcorn State vs #8 Texas Southern 8:30 pm March 9 Game 3: #3 Jackson State vs #6 Prairie View A&M 2:00 pm March 9 Game 4: #4 Southern vs. #5 Alabama A&M 8:30 pm March 10 Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 2:00 pm March 10 Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 8:30 pm March 11 Game 7: Men’s Basketball Championship Game 4:30 pm

