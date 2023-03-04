SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuskegee women’s basketball won their first SIAC Tournament Championship since 2008 with a 72-65 win over Miles on Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Arena.

The championship is the first under SIAC Coach of the Year Trelanne Powell.

JuToreyia Willis led the Golden Tigers with 25 points, five assists and four rebounds, followed by Brittney Bolin with 15 points and four bounds. Ashiala Jackson finished with near double-doubles, with Jackson at 12 points and nine rebounds, while Nadia Thorman-Mckey finished with 11 points and eight boards in the win.

Tuskegee started strong, going up 9-3 early in the opening quarter before holding a 12-5 lead at the midway point. Both sides slowed offensively over the next few possessions, as the next score from Miles made the game 12-7 before Willis hit a three to give Tuskegee a 17-12 lead heading into the second.

Miles had a solid second period, taking their first lead of the game at 19-17 with a score inside at the 7:09 mark, however, Tuskegee responded quickly, regained the edge on a three from Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim before going up 26-19 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

The Golden Tigers controlled the momentum until the break, holding a 34-29 lead.

Early in the third, Tuskegee scored eight unanswered on three points from Bolin followed by five from Willis to take their first double-figure lead at 44-33 with six minutes in the frame.

From there, Miles clawed back again, this time getting within two at 44-42 following a three and later got within a point following scores from Feliah Greer, however, Tuskegee continued to hold on, leading 52-248 heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Tigers extended their lead to ten again at 62-52 at the 5:20 mark and continued to control the game, fighting off a final comeback effort from Miles.

