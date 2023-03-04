You might also like

Alcorn State was supposed to be here.

Grambling State not so much.

The Braves were picked to contend for the SWAC championship and picked second in the league preseason poll in October. Grambling State, however, was voted sixth and did not receive one first-place vote.

But on Saturday night, both programs had something in common. Alcorn State and Grambling State won a share of the SWAC regular season championship.

For Alcorn State (18-12 overall, 15-3 SWAC), it was the team’s second in as many years. For Grambling, it pieced together a 22-win season, tied for the most in school history en route to an unexpected title.

Alcorn State reached the summit with a 63-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Braves will be the No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament in Birmingham, Alabama next week.

Byron Joshua led the Braves offense against the Golden Lions. The New Orleans native went for 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Dekedran Thorn also hit double-digits Saturday with 10 points. The Golden Lions end their season at 10-21 and 6-12 in the SWAC. Shaun Doss, Jr. and Kylen Milton scored 15 points each, while Robert Lewis had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

For Grambling, it was a coronation led by Tra’Michael Moton, who scored 18 points as the Tigers beat Alabama State 69-49, the team’s eighth consecutive win.

Moton was 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point distance, and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (22-8 overall, 15-3 SWAC). Cameron Christon added 15 points while going 4 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the foul line, and he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Tigers.

The Hornets (8-23, 6-12) were led in scoring by Jordan O’Neal, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Christian McCray added 10 points for Alabama State. Antonio Madlock also had eight points.

Grambling State will be the No. 2 seed when the conference tournament begins next week.

