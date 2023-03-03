You might also like

Isaiah Land, the former Buck Buchanan Award winner, made the most of his opportunity to produce big numbers during the on-field drills at the NFL Combine.

Despite being previously listed as a linebacker, Land worked out with the defensive linemen. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds.

𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗜𝗫 𝗧𝗪𝗢!! Isaiah Land was moving today as he ran an official 4.62 forty at the NFL Scouting Combine. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/XLwlIt9YMV — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) March 3, 2023

Land was the topic of conversation on NFL Network before taking the field for drills with correspondent Stacy Dales saying that “a lot of these scouts tell me he is as athletic as any player out here.”

Land showcased that athletic ability posting an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.62 seconds, ranking in the top half for all edge rushers.

His best events were the broad jump where he leaped 10 feet 6 inches. Land also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical and a 4.56-second 20-yard shuttle.

The All-American continued his great day showcasing his explosiveness in the pass rush drill and the four-bag agility drill.

Land is looking to become the first Florida A&M player selected in the NFL draft since 1998.