WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Howard University men’s basketball team secured the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season title and the top seed in next week’s MEAC Tournament with an 87-67 rout of Norfolk State on Thursday night at Burr Gymnasium.

Top-seeded Howard will take on No. 8 South Carolina State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

The Bison (19-12, 11-3 MEAC) controlled the game from the beginning, outscoring the Spartans (20-10, 9-5) 52-25 in the first half fueled by 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

The Bison did not come to play, 47-20 and Burr is going crazy pic.twitter.com/6GqHe28pXl — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) March 3, 2023

NSU turned up the pressure in the final period outpacing Howard 42-35, but could not overcome the large first-half deficit.

Kris Bankston and Dana Tate, Jr. both tallied 18 points for NSU.

Bryce Harris led the Bison with game-highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Dockery and Jordan Wood each scored 12 points.

Courtesy: MEAC