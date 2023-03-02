Hue Jackson spent several decades in the NFL as one of the few Black head coaches before transitioning to the HBCU ranks.

With the NFL still lagging in Black head coach hiring, Jackson, who coached at Tennessee State and now Grambling State, is calling “overlooked” coaches to consider HBCUs instead.

“Despite their talent and expertise – minority coaches continue to be overlooked and under-represented in the NFL and Power 5 schools,” Jackson said on Instagram. “I am calling on coaches to pivot and consider coaching at HBCU’s. Not only will this give them an opportunity to hone their craft, but it can help bring more attention and resources back to these great institutions.

Jackson, who had stints as head coach with the then-Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, suggested last year that racism was pervasive within the NFL and that “truth is just starting to seep out,” desire more support for Black coaches.

“Watch what happens with more support – these schools will continue to cultivate future generations of top-tier coaches and lead a new wave of success in football,” he said.