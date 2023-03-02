You might also like

The NFL Scouting Combine begins today with Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land and Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II set to work out in Indianapolis.

One notable HBCU player who will not participate in the combine is FCS All-American wide receiver, Xavier Smith.

Smith is coming off an MVP performance in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in which he caught six passes for 85 yards and scored the game’s only touchdown.

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is a big fan of the FAMU wideout, too.

If this guy @Shinetime_863 is not on your radar, he should be now ✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/aNo1jkDXWC — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) March 2, 2023

“Super fast, super smart, great body control, he’s utilized in all different situations,” said Smith Sr. in his scouting report of Smith.

He also praised the all-SWAC receiver for his ability to make plays on the sideline.

“One of the toughest things is to catch the ball, keep your feet in bounds, and still fight off the defender,” said Smith. “Also, I still got to tuck the ball in. All of that multi-tasking, that’s how you should play wide receiver.”

The Pro Bowl receiver also praised Smith for his speed and explosiveness calling his route running “pretty fluid.”

He finished by saying that Smith “needs to get the credit of a (NFL) combine invite.”