You might also like

You might also like

The top draft-eligible HBCU football players to put their talent on display on Saturday afternoon in the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Here are a few of the players to keep an eye on during the nationally televised broadcast.

Offense

Jalen Fowler QB, North Carolina A&T

Jalen Fowler had a very underrated 2022 season for a North Carolina A&T team that fell one game short of winning the Big South conference title.

He finished with 1,796 passing yards, completing 62% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns.

According to reports, Fowler has garnered interest from multiple NFL teams, notably meeting with the New England Patriots at the HBCU Combine.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound quarterback has the size to perform at the next level. A great performance in the HBCU Legacy Bowl could be a huge step in the right direction to getting a chance to play in the NFL.

Tyler King RB, Edward Waters

One of the more unexpected standouts from this week’s HBCU Combine workouts has been Edward Waters running back Tyler King.

A transfer from Marshall University, King played just one season with Edward Waters, totaling 470 rushing yards on 89 attempts and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers’ running back has received praise for his ability to change direction, his burst out of the backfield, and vision.

Waters will need to make the most of his reps in the HBCU Legacy Bowl to continue to impress pro scouts.

Dion Golatt QB, Bowie State

Dion Golatt is another player who has made the most of his opportunity to participate in the HBCU Combine.

The Bowie State quarterback made an impression with his throwing ability during the passing drills.

In his one full season as Bowie State’s starter, Golatt passed for 2,649 yards and threw 18 touchdowns. He also tallied two rushing touchdowns.

Emanuel Wilson RB, Fort Valley State

Emanuel Wilson is a rare player in this field that chose to forgo his senior season to have a chance at the pros.

So far, that decision seems to have paid off after a solid performance in the NFLPA Bowl that gave his draft stock a huge boost.

Wilson got a ringing endorsement from former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew who said he was “the best all-around running back in Pasadena.”

This past season, Wilson led the SIAC in rushing yards (1,371), rushing touchdowns (17), and all-purpose yards (1,610).

Xavier Smith WR, Florida A&M

Xavier Smith is one of the most skilled wide receivers to come out of the HBCU ranks. The Rattlers’ receiver has been lauded for his fantastic footwork, speed, and hands.

Smith finished his career at FAMU with 2,893 receiving yards on 228 receptions and 25 touchdowns. He also recorded a passing and rushing touchdown while participating on special teams returning multiple punts and kickoffs.

Defense

De’Jahn Warren CB, Jackson State

If anyone was deserving of being crowned the MVP of the HBCU Combine, I think the majority would agree that it should go to De’Jahn Warren.

Warren has been magnificent this offseason, including posting impressive unofficial 40-yard dash times of 4.36 and 4.48, respectively.

In addition to being selected during the USFL Draft, the Jackson State defender has also garnered interest from NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears.

Ronnie Thomas DL, Mississippi Valley State

This HBCU Legacy Bowl is loaded with great defensive line prospects that can make an impact at the pro level.

Mississippi Valley State all-conference player Ronnie Thomas fits that description as he produced big numbers for his team this past year.

He recorded 58 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss (led SWAC), 10.5 sacks (led SWAC), two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Thomas could very well be due for a big performance as he looks to make a name for himself and increase his draft stock.

Joshua Pryor DL, Bowie State

Reigning CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Joshua Pryor has been a topic of discussion all week. He has not only impressed talent evaluators with his physical stature but also his playmaking ability.

Pryor amassed 245 tackles, 77 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in 49 career games at Bowie State.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche has praised Pryor for his athletic ability saying, “his burst, tenacity, and potential for physical/overall growth have NFL teams eager to find out more about him.”

The Bulldogs’ lineman has stated he is willing to play defensive end, defensive tackle, or even lineup as a linebacker.

Andrew Farmer DL, Lane

Andrew Farmer is another player that has already been taken in USFL Draft that has an opportunity to add to his NFL stock with a great HBCU Legacy Bowl performance.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport praised Farmer as one of the top defensive prospects at the HBCU Combine specifically praising his remarkable 4.7 40-yard dash time.

The Lane defender is coming off a dominant 2022 season in which he posted 58 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

In what is a deep lineup of edge rushers in this year’s HBCU Legacy Bowl, Farmer has a lot of work to do to set himself apart from the competition.

Keenan Isaac DB, Alabama State

Rounding out the list is Alabama State safety Keenan Isaac who had a standout performance at the NFLPA Bowl with scouts praising his twitch and movement skills.

The Alabama State product finished his career with 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans)

TV: NFLNetwork | Stream: fuboTV