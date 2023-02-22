You might also like

The first-ever USFL College Draft has concluded and it was a great day for HBCU stars with hopes of playing at the pro level.

In the final five rounds of the draft, there were eight HBCU players taken.

That brought the overall total of Black college players selected during the event to 12. Here are some notable players who were picked by USFL teams:

Round 6

Keenan Isaac CB, Alabama State

With the third pick in the sixth round of the 2023 USFL draft, former Alabama State cornerback Keenan Isaac was selected by the Houston Gamblers.

Isaac built a reputation as a fierce playmaker in his four years playing in the Hornets’ secondary.

He recorded 99 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his four years with the team.

Derrick Tucker S, Texas Southern

Texas Southern’s Derrick Tucker was selected with the sixth pick of the sixth round in the USFL draft by the New Jersey Generals.

Tucker played the last two seasons with Texas Southern transferring in-state from Texas A&M where he played three seasons.

The Tigers’ safety finished with 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in nine total games.

Round 7

Darius Hagans RB, Virginia State

Virginia State Trojans running back Darius Hagans was selected with the fifth pick in the seventh round by the New Orleans Breakers.

He is one of two HBCU offensive players to be taken in the USFL draft (JJ Holloman WR, Tennessee State).

Hagans played three seasons with the Trojans finishing with 2,069 rushing yards and scoring 17 touchdowns in 29 games. He also posted 31 receptions for 428 yards and scored five touchdowns.

The Virginia State star was named to the All-CIAA first team this past year after ranking second in the conference with 1,012 rushing yards and rushing for six touchdowns.

Jermaine McDaniel DE, North Carolina A&T

With the very next pick, North Carolina A&T defensive end Jermaine McDaniel was taken with the sixth pick in the seventh round by the New Jersey Generals.

The Appalachian State transfer played three seasons with the Aggies, including a 2019 season in which he helped lead the team to a third straight MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl win.

He finished his career with 70 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks in 22 games.

Round 8

Andrew Farmer II DE, Lane

Reigning SIAC Defensive Player of the Year Andrew Farmer II was selected by the Michigan Panthers with the first pick of the eighth round.

The Lane Dragons’ defensive end is a bonafide one-man wrecking crew on the Lane Dragons’ defensive line. Just one look at his numbers tells you all you need to know about how dominant he was.

Farmer recorded 52 total tackles, Division II leading 25.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups in just eight games.

Mark Evans II OL, UAPB

With the last pick of the eighth round, Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II was selected by the Birmingham Stallions.

Evans is among the most highly regarded offensive linemen in all of HBCU football. In his time with the Golden Lions, he made the All-SWAC team each year and was named to two FCS All-American teams.

The NFL could still be in his future as he is expected to participate in the NFL Combine.

Round 10

Dre Terry LB, Alabama A&M

With the seventh pick in the final round of the USFL draft, Alabama A&M linebacker Dre Terry was selected by the Philadelphia Stars.

Terry played this past season with Alabama A&M after previously playing for Chowan and East Carolina.

The Bulldogs defender amassed 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 10 games.

Reyondous Estes CB, Grambling State

Grambling State cornerback Reyondous Estes was the final pick of the USFL draft by the New Jersey Generals.

Estes played three seasons with the Tigers tallying 75 tackles, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.