Virginia Union men’s basketball coach Jay Butler was named CIAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

Butler led the Panthers to a 22-6 overall record and a 12-4 mark in the CIAA, which was good for the program’s second consecutive Northern Division championship.

In his eight seasons at Virginia Union, Butler has compiled a 138-72 overall record and 80-32 record in the CIAA.

Virginia Union, which has 11 of their last 13 contests to end the regular season, entered the CIAA Tournament as the top seed.