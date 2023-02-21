You might also like

After having their five-game win streak snapped by Coppin State, the Howard Bison women got themselves back in the win column with a 64-56 win over Morgan State.

Monday marked Morgan State’s first home loss of the season and dropped their overall record to 16-8 and 9-2 tally in the MEAC.

In addition, Morgan State now drops to second place in the MEAC behind Norfolk State due to the Spartans holding a better overall record.

Meanwhile, Howard improved their conference record to 8-3 with the win, bringing them within a game of Morgan State and Norfolk State.

Destiny Howell led the Bison with 24 points on 64% shooting and connected on four 3-pointers. She also added four rebounds and three blocks.

Azaihnna Hudson posted 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Brooklyn Fort-Davis chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

Charlene Shepherd shined for Morgan State with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. She was followed by Taylor Addison, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds while Ja’Niah Henson also scored 10 points.

Morgan State got off to a hot start taking a 10-point lead in the first quarter keeping pace for the remainder of the first half.

The biggest difference for the Bears in the first half was their ability to dominate the glass, recording 11 offensive rebounds.

Howard did their best to battle back in the second quarter trimming the lead to one point but they were unable to take the lead going into halftime down 31-29.

In the second half, the Bison flipped the script going on a run to take the lead for good. Morgan State went cold from the field in the second half, shooting 25% in the fourth quarter.

Howard has put themselves in a good position to take over first place in the MEAC with three games remaining, including a season-finale matchup against Norfolk State.