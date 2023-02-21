You might also like

In their first season back in the United States Football League, the Memphis Showboats will be returning with some HBCU flavor.

With their second pick in the 2023 USFL College Draft, the Showboats selected former Jackson All-American cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

We've got a good feeling about this one🙌 With the 11th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Isaiah Bolden 🤩@isaiahbolden23 pic.twitter.com/4Nib0MmfIC — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Transferring to Jackson State from Florida State, Bolden made an impact for the Tigers during the 2021 season as a kick returner.

He returned 16 kicks for 591 yards and scored two touchdowns on his way to being named to the FCS All-American team.

The 2022 season gave Bolden an opportunity to shine on the defensive end. He recorded 44 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.