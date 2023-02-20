You might also like

The Kentucky State Thorobreds football program begins a new era as Felton Huggins Jr takes over as coach.

Huggins replaces Paul Hamilton who served as the interim head coach for the Thorobreds this past season.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity I have here,” Huggins said. “We are going to do some exciting things here. The sky is the limit for what we can do here.”

Before pursuing a career in coaching, Huggins was a standout player at Southeastern Louisiana setting school records for career receptions (162), receiving yards (2,350), and touchdowns (22).

Felton Huggins named Kentucky State University’s new head football coach. Huggins comes to @KyStateU after spending the past year as the assistant coach of wide receivers at NCAA DI school McNeese State University. pic.twitter.com/zE2CoksaJM — Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) February 20, 2023

Huggins was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame class of 2013. Following his successful collegiate career, he then briefly played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The longtime assistant coach comes to Kentucky State from McNeese State where he was the wide receivers coach. Other previous stops include Charleston Southern and LaGrange College.

Kentucky State is coming off a season in which they finished with a 4-6 overall record.