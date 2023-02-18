You might also like

Reigning two-time MEAC champion Norfolk State continues to build momentum following a decisive 72-50 win over Morgan State.

The win extends Norfolk State’s win streak to six games and improves their overall record to 19-7 and 8-2 in the conference.

They remain one game behind Howard for first place in the MEAC following the Bison’s 80-70 win against Coppin State.

Meanwhile, Morgan State has now dropped three straight games, falling to 12-14 overall and 4-6 against the MEAC.

The Bears were shorthanded playing without leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Malik Miller as well as third-leading scorer Khalil Turner.

DOMINATION in Echols Hall. The Spartans treated the sell-out crowd to a show, as Kris Bankston posted 23 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks in the statement victory.#SpartanStrong💪 pic.twitter.com/ifqj9Fjs6A — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) February 18, 2023

Kris Bankston put on a great display for the Spartans finishing with 23 points on 82% shooting from the field. He also had nine rebounds and five blocks.

Joe Bryant followed with 13 points, three assists, and four steals. Caheim Brown chipped in 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, and four steals.

Morgan State was led by Will Thomas, who posted 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Kamron Hobbs had 12 points and four rebounds while Daiquan Copeland had 10 points and six rebounds.

Norfolk State led for nearly the entirety of the contest, with Morgan State holding a lead briefly in the opening minutes before the Spartans took firm control.

The Spartans ended the first half on an 11-3 run to go up 35-20 at the half and coast to victory.