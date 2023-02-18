You might also like

The Alcorn State Braves kept hold of first place in the SWAC with a 75-60 win over the Jackson State Tigers Saturday night.

This win extended Alcorn State’s win streak to six games improving their overall record to 15-11 and their conference record to 11-2.

With four games remaining, the Braves are on the verge of clinching their second straight regular season championship.

Jackson State, on the other hand, had their three-game win streak snapped and dropped to 8-6 against the SWAC.

Alcorn State’s Dekedran Thorn led the way with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He was one of four players to score in double figures for the Braves along with Jeremiah Kendall who had 17 points.

— Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 19, 2023

Byron Joshua filled the stat sheet for the Braves posting 11 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

Chase Adams led Jackson State with 17 points and six rebounds followed by Ken Evans who scored 10 points.

This was a wire-to-wire win for Alcorn State who got out to a 19-6 lead in the first seven minutes of the game.

While Jackson State fought to keep the game close, trimming their deficit to as low as three points, they were unable to remain competitive.

The Braves lead peaked late in the second half when they held a 67-39 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.