The Mississippi Valley State football team continues what has been a very good offseason by adding former New Mexico State quarterback Dino Maldonado to its growing signing class.

Maldonado is the second FBS transfer the Delta Devils have received a commitment from this offseason, including former Hawaii defensive back Von Killins.

At New Mexico State, Maldonado played two games in the 2021 season. The appearances included a matchup against South Carolina State where he threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

The then-Aggies quarterback began his college career at the JUCO level playing for Ventura College. He complete 138-of-221 pass attempts for 1,724 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in eight games in 2019.

It’s Up!! QB Dino Maldonado is a Delta Devil! @dino_maldonado1 The Time Is Now 🟢🔴👹 pic.twitter.com/Zk3XSkL1Fb — MVSU Delta Devil Football 🟢🔴 (@ValleyStateFB) February 17, 2023

Maldonado comes to Mississippi Valley State with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Delta Devils are entering their first season under new head coach Kendrick Wade.

In 2022, MVSU finished with a 2-9 overall record. The program is in search of its first winning season since 2006.