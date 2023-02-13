A Mississippi Valley State cheerleader was removed from the game after confronting an Alabama A&M player during Saturday’s matchup between the teams.
With three minutes left in regulation, the cheerleader — standing on the baseline — does a maneuver and appears to make contact with a player.
Minutes later, the same cheerleader walked onto the court during a stoppage in play and pushed junior Dailin Smith.
Here is the full sequence that led to a MVSU cheerleader being ejected against Alabama A&M… pic.twitter.com/XibUYhgpGi
— PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 12, 2023
Security and game officials met the cheerleader, who grabbed a jacket and was escorted off the court.
“The Alabama A&M coach, he’s fussing,” Caleb Brunson, one member of the MVSU broadcast said. “He’s fussing and cussing.”
Smith himself couldn’t understand the interaction either.
Still confused about this interaction 🤣 https://t.co/vq69eNfWhK
— DP15 (@DailinSmith) February 12, 2023
Alabama A&M won the game 70-68 on a last-second shot in double overtime by junior guard Messiah Thompson.
