A Mississippi Valley State cheerleader was removed from the game after confronting an Alabama A&M player during Saturday’s matchup between the teams.

With three minutes left in regulation, the cheerleader — standing on the baseline — does a maneuver and appears to make contact with a player.

Minutes later, the same cheerleader walked onto the court during a stoppage in play and pushed junior Dailin Smith.

Here is the full sequence that led to a MVSU cheerleader being ejected against Alabama A&M… pic.twitter.com/XibUYhgpGi — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 12, 2023

Security and game officials met the cheerleader, who grabbed a jacket and was escorted off the court.

“The Alabama A&M coach, he’s fussing,” Caleb Brunson, one member of the MVSU broadcast said. “He’s fussing and cussing.”

Smith himself couldn’t understand the interaction either.

Still confused about this interaction 🤣 https://t.co/vq69eNfWhK — DP15 (@DailinSmith) February 12, 2023



Alabama A&M won the game 70-68 on a last-second shot in double overtime by junior guard Messiah Thompson.