Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will be one of four former HBCU players who are part of Super Bowl LVII rosters.

The former South Carolina State star jas been in the NFL since he was taken 89th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was asked by a reporter what words of wisdom he would give to small school players with professional football aspirations.

“Keep that chip on your shoulder,” he said. “You’re going to go in there (the NFL) and see guys who went to these bigger schools but just knowing you can play with them and just take advantage of the opportunity.”

Also participating in the Super Bowl will be Kansas City Chiefs rookie Joshua Williams, the first HBCU player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Fayetteville State. Bryon Cook, who played at Howard before transferring to Cincinnati, is also a member of the Chiefs.

Mac McCain, a reserve on the Eagles by way of North Carolina A&T, also has an opportunity to win a championship.