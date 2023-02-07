MONTGOMERY, ALA. | The Alabama State Hornets were in control from start to finish as they handled the Southern Tigers 73-68 on Monday at the Acadome.

Eric Coleman started the first quarter strong with six points in the first nine minutes on two three-pointers.

The Hornets were able to record 16 points off 11 turnovers in the first half. The Hornets kept the pressure on late in the first half as they entered the half up 36-31.

Alabama State was strong downlow, outscoring Southern 16-14 in the paint and 8-5 on fast breaks. Roland McCoy had the hot hand going 3-5 from three.

The Hornets were on fire shooting 75% from the field in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Jaguars cut the lead down to four with 1:30 left in the game but the Hornets went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe to keep Southern at arms length.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics