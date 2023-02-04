You might also like

Longtime assistant and Morehouse alum Gerard Wilcher is set to become the next head football coach of his alma mater, according to a report.

On Saturday, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel tweeted that Wilcher will be the next Morehouse coach.

Morehouse officials have not confirmed the report.

Wilcher graduated from Morehouse in 1992 where he also got his first coaching opportunity, serving as the team’s running backs coach and secondary coach.

Sources: Rice corners coach Gerard Wilcher is expected to become the next head coach at Morehouse College. He’s a Morehouse alum and has worked at Delaware State, Seton Hill and Lehigh. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 2, 2023

He proceeded to have stops at Massachusetts, Lehigh, Seton Hill, Delaware State, and most recently Rice. In addition, Wilcher has worked for multiple NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears.

Morehouse is moving on from former head coach Rich Freeman who resigned from his role after the 2022 season.

Following the announcement of Freeman’s resignation, Morehouse named defensive coordinator George Copeland interim head coach.

The Maroon Tigers finished with a 1-9 record last year, their third straight losing season.