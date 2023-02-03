It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered.

That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.

“I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week and so your not going to be disrespectful all week in the media,” Robinson said in reference to Sanders’ pregame comments comparing the 2022 meeting between the teams to a so-called money game.

After then saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC” as criticism of his non-HBCU background, Robinson — seething at the time after he accused the coach of attempting to run up the score in a 26-12 JSU win — was adamant that the Hornets and Tigers match up in 2023 for homecoming in Jackson to exact revenge.

“You got the ‘W’ great job,” Robinson continued. “I pray he (Sanders) don’t get a Power 5 job and we play them next year in Jackson, and I pray they put us for their homecoming.”

Robinson and the Hornets will be there. So will Jackson State. But first-year head coach T.C. Taylor, not Sanders, will be on the opposite sideline.

Some luster certainly is now lost that Coach Prime is in Colorado. But at least there won’t be another postgame rant that goes viral, right?