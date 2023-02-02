You might also like

After what has been a hectic month for the Bethune-Cookman football program, the school is possibly on the cusp of hiring a new head coach.

Raymond Woodie, a B-CU alum and assistant, announced on social media that he will be the program’s next coach.

Woodie would end a search to replace Ed Reed whose contract was not ratified by the school last month after the Pro Football Hall of Famer criticized the university in social media posts.

Woodie returns to the school where he played from 1992-1995. He was selected twice as an All-American and all-MEAC during his tenure with the Wildcats.

B-CU officials have not confirmed the news.

During his junior season in 1994, Woodie set a new single-season program record with 14.5 sacks (has since been broken by Steve Baggs in 2003).

Former FAU & Florida State Assistant Raymond Woodie Has Announced His Decision To Accept The Head Coach Position At His Alma Mater Bethune-Cookman. H/T: @CoachWoodie pic.twitter.com/bkIqT6JAu2 — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) February 2, 2023

After coaching at the high school level for more than a decade, the Wildcats All-American entered the collegiate ranks as the defensive ends coach for Western Kentucky.

He then went on to have stints on the South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and most recently Florida Atlantic coaching staffs.

It has been a struggle for Bethune-Cookman in their two seasons since transitioning to the SWAC. They have posted a combined record of 4-18 including 4-12 in SWAC play.

They have recorded back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2006 and 2007.