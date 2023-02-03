You might also like

Former Jackson State wide receiver Quaydarius Davis will catch passes in the SWAC next season, but it will be at Texas Southern University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quay Davis (@wakemup2)

Davis was a 4-star prospect coming out of Dallas Skyline High and had offers from Texas, USC, and Kansas, among others. He committed to Kansas in 2021 but de-committed before committing to Jackson State.

He appeared in nine games for the Tigers, catching 11 passes for 57 yards.

Davis joins a Texas Southern offense that ranked ninth in yards the SWAC, averaging 167.2 yards per contest.