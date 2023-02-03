Former Jackson State wide receiver Quaydarius Davis will catch passes in the SWAC next season, but it will be at Texas Southern University.
Davis was a 4-star prospect coming out of Dallas Skyline High and had offers from Texas, USC, and Kansas, among others. He committed to Kansas in 2021 but de-committed before committing to Jackson State.
He appeared in nine games for the Tigers, catching 11 passes for 57 yards.
Davis joins a Texas Southern offense that ranked ninth in yards the SWAC, averaging 167.2 yards per contest.
