Six road games and five home games highlight the Alcorn State 2023 football season, the program announced on Wednesday during National Signing Day. The 11-game schedule features home conference games against Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, and Southern.

The Braves will begin the season on the road, traveling to out-of-conference foes Southern Miss on Sept. 2 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 3. The only non-conference contest at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium will be on Sept. 16 against McNeese State as Alcorn’s 2023 home opener.

Southwestern Athletic Conference play will take the Braves to several familiar places, starting in week five as Alcorn State travels to Montgomery, Ala. On Sept. 30, Alcorn will take on Alabama State in its first conference game on the road before returning home on Oct. 7 to face Grambling State. The Braves will also face Arkansas – Pine Bluff (Oct. 21), Texas Southern (Nov. 11), and Jackson State (Nov. 18) on the road.

Outside of the contest against Grambling, Alcorn will host Prairie View A&M (Sept. 30), Mississippi Valley (Oct. 28), and Southern (Nov. 4).

2023 Alcorn State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Southern Miss. Hattiesburg, Miss.

Sept. 9 Stephen F. Austin Nacogdoches, Texas

Sept. 16 McNeese State LORMAN

Sept. 23 Prairie View A&M LORMAN

Sept. 30 Alabama State Montgomery, Ala.

Oct. 7 Grambling LORMAN

Oct. 21 Arkansas – Pine Bluff Pine Bluff, Ark.

Oct. 28 Mississippi Valley LORMAN

Nov. 4 Southern LORMAN

Nov. 11 Texas Southern Houston, Texas

Nov. 18 Jackson State Jackson, Miss.

