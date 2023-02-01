You might also like

For the third National Signing Day, Jackson State added another impact defensive back.

Nireek Sharpe might not be Travis Hunter or De’Jahn Warren, but he was rated as one of the top prospects in the country, too.

Sharpe, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, out of Stockbridge, Georgia, was recruited by Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Mississippi State.

He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 131st cornerback in the 2023 signing class.