Tennessee State Linebacker Jashun Bryant was selected to take part in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

We are proud to announce that Tennessee State LB JAHSUN BRYANT (@jahsunbryant) has been selected for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl! ✊🏿https://t.co/uYxrUPHM3D pic.twitter.com/tb1p1T6zLK — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) January 25, 2023

The senior out of Nashville led the Tigers with 80 tackles on the season.

Bryant, who was also named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Conference Second Team, joins Tigers offensive lineman Robert Lacey in the postseason showcase.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at Yulman field in New Orleans, Louisiana, and air on NFL Network.