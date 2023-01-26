You might also like

Aja Sims-Fletcher, a former SEC champion, was named the inaugural coach for the Talladega College women’s gymnastics team.

The former Alabama gymnast made the announcement on her Instagram account Wednesday morning.

In her time on the Crimson Tide gymnastics squad, Sims-Fletcher garnered All-American honors on the beam and floor, helping Alabama to win back-to-back SEC Championships in 2013 and 2014 and four consecutive NCAA Super Six finishes.

After her time on the floor was completed, the former NCAA Regional Champion was a volunteer coach on Dana Duckworth’s staff in 2018. She also did stuntwoman work on the YouTube Red show “Step Up: High Water and the film, “The Hate U Give.”

Talladega will commence its ignaural season in 2024.